Citigroup Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 537.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

