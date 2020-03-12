Citigroup Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Strategic Education worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 57.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 428.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 27.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,762,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $146.96 on Thursday. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $122.08 and a one year high of $189.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.18 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

