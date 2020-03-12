US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 206.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of US Ecology worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Fox bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,160.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. US Ecology Inc has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $67.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

