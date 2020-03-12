Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of FormFactor worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

