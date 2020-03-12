Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,731 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Tech Data worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Tech Data by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Tech Data by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.44. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

