Citigroup Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Stepan worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 200.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCL. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NYSE:SCL opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.30. Stepan has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $105.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

