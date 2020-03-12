Citigroup Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 375.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average is $146.12. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $111.70 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.