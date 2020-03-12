Citigroup Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after buying an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $35,129,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $9,338,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 222,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,893,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,137 shares of company stock valued at $11,224,766 in the last three months. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

