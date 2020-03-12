Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IX opened at $72.00 on Thursday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

IX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

