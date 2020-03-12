Citigroup Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Balchem by 2,050.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Balchem by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Balchem by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.09. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.