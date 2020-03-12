Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Magellan Health worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGLN stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGLN. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

