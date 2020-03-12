Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 190.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $2,593,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $2,082,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

NYSE:ALV opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Autoliv Inc. has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.