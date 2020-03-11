Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 205,306 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 383,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 156,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 993,351 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,238.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,175,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

