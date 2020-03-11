Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,923 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 57,710 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $63,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,483 shares of company stock valued at $877,750. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.