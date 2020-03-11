Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Express by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in American Express by 56.5% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

NYSE AXP opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

