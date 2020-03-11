Bank of America Downgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Neutral

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $515.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,175,500. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $18,917,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $18,653,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $17,589,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.