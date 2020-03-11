Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

