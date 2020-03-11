Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.09 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,935 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

