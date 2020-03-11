Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $3.17 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,067 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,477 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.