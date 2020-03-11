Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

