MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,035,909 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $568,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.