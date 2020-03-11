Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 25,136 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,136 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.