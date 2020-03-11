KBC Group NV Sells 15,491 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Matson were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.45. Matson Inc has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.26 million. Matson had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

