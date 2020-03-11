Mackay Shields LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Core-Mark by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,518 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Core-Mark by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.89. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

