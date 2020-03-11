Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,844,026 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 154,796 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $448,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

