KBC Group NV Has $408,000 Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 128,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $581.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.