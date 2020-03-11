Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Apple makes up 10.7% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.73. The company has a market cap of $1,248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

