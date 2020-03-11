Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,614 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,518,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1,248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

