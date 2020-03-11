Cypress Capital LLC Sells 3,412 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

