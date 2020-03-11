Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

