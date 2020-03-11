Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

