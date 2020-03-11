Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,959 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Lantheus worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,192.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 608,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 246,695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lantheus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $27,850.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,171. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $551.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.46. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.