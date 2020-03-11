Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $895,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,055 shares of company stock valued at $369,110. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.03. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.