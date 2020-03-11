Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,275 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average of $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

