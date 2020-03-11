Amia Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 92,512 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.6% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Amia Capital LLP owned about 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,055 shares of company stock valued at $369,110 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

