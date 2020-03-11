Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded by Siebert Williams Shank

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $515.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 250,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,868.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,500. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470,030 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,357 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 418,637 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

