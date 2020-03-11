Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 48,934 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,934 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,196,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.704 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.