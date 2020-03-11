Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $315.81 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $224.84 and a one year high of $398.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.12 and its 200 day moving average is $343.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

