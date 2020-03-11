KBC Group NV Purchases 18,692 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 261.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 18,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 432,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,856 shares of company stock worth $855,808. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.50.

HT opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

