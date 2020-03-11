RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,697 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

RPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.