Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NYSE TDS opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

