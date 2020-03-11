KBC Group NV Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 620.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

