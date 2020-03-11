KBC Group NV Buys 27,792 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.18% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. DA Davidson lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

NYSE:AHT opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

