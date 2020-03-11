24,768 Shares in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

NYSE:CIM opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

