KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,405,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.