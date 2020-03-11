KBC Group NV Sells 14,380 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.93. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $494,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,652.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $148,944.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,851.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

