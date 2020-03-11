KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CorVel were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRVL. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $52,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,586 shares of company stock worth $1,103,425 over the last three months. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

