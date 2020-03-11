Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Korea Investment CORP’s 2nd Largest Position

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,051,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $640,333,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

