Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 7,269 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 163.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,477 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.01 and a 200 day moving average of $153.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.