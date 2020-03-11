Front Street Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

